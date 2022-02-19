Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tronox alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

NYSE TROX opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.