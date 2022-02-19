Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Hold

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.