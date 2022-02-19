Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. The company is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Marriott is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased in the past 30 days. However, a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several parts of the world might hurt the company’s performance. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.”

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.58.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.80. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $91,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

