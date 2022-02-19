Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

COOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

