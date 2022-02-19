Zano (ZANO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $126,645.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $126,645.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,215.69 or 0.99892646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00067586 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00262908 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00307963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00145384 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,071,266 coins and its circulating supply is 11,041,766 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

