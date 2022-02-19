ZENZO Price Up 2% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $406,016.26 and approximately $59.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

