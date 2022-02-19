ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $24.36 million and $706,240.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00038454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00106373 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

