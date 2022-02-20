$0.02 EPS Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. 1,092,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.99.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

