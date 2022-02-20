-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. 6,884,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010,975. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

