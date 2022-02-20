$0.29 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 2,321,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,890. The stock has a market cap of $668.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.