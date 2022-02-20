$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

