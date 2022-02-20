-$0.33 EPS Expected for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. Cidara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cidara Therapeutics.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 195,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

