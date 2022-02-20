-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CuriosityStream posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CURI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 75,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 523,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

