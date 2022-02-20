-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,659 shares of company stock worth $1,942,434. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 158.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 53.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $979.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

