-$0.40 EPS Expected for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immuneering.
IMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.
NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
