$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Western Union also reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

WU stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after buying an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after buying an additional 1,344,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Union by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after buying an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

