$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SmartFinancial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

