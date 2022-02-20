-$0.70 EPS Expected for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Chinook Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chinook Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

KDNY stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $588.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,607,130 shares of company stock valued at $25,692,261. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

