$0.93 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.56. 1,713,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

