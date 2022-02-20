$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 197,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,438. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.