$1.12 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 1,408,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,366. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

