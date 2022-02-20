$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $30,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $13,982,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. 329,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

