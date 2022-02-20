$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 31,953,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,303,863. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.44. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $72.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

