$1.49 EPS Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.53. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

