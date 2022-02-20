$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $797.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. 2,603,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,976. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

