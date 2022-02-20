$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

