12,360 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.02 million and a P/E ratio of 346.00. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

