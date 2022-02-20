$153.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to announce sales of $153.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.80 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $281.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $587.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $651.14 million, with estimates ranging from $639.70 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 644,986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,807,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,839,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.36 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

