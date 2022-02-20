16,155 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFE opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

