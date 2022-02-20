$165.01 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post sales of $165.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. Five9 reported sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.50 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $746.04 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,442. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.01 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.