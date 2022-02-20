16,512 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 266.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 259.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 41.5% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.93. 2,346,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,485. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

