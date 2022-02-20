19,500 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $68.83.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
