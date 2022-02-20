$2.00 EPS Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.97. CDW posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $181.76 on Thursday. CDW has a 12-month low of $148.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

