$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to announce sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppHarvest.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPH stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 931,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,839. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

