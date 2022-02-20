$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $3.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,164,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,538,225. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

