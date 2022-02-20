$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.24.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.06. 422,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,254. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

