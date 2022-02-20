2,125 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $134.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

