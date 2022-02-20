22,792 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,000. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,297,000 after purchasing an additional 186,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.95. 4,083,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.47. The company has a market cap of $363.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 935,460 shares of company stock worth $328,815,739. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

