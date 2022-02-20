2,284 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,284 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.