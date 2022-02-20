22,864 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,800. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

