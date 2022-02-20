248,042 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 248,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE ALK opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

