$251.97 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post $251.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.85 million and the highest is $254.10 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $235.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 780,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,680. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

