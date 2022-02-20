33,483 Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 266.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in iStar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in iStar by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

