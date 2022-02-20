399,768 Shares in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.46% of XPAC Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

XPAC Acquisition Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. XPAC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

