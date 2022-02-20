3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.58. 3M has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,919,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

