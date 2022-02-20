$401.21 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report sales of $401.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $120.46 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

