$42.17 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $42.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the lowest is $42.03 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $39.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 185,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,251. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $506.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

