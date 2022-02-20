$44.23 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $44.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.40 million and the highest is $51.20 million. FibroGen posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $263.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $270.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $188.15 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $247.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.
NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.63. 675,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
