51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Purchased by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the quarter. 51job accounts for approximately 1.3% of QVT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QVT Financial LP owned about 0.37% of 51job worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 51job by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,208 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its position in 51job by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,840,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in 51job by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after acquiring an additional 390,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 51job by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 356,744 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

