5N Plus (VNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.98 million and a PE ratio of -202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

